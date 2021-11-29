Gregg County accepts resignation of constable arrested for DWI

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Commissioners Court officially accepted the resignation of Precinct 2 Constable Billy Fort Monday morning.

Fort was arrested for DWI last month while he was in a department car. He was pulled over into a Brookshire’s parking lot and was “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle.”

While he was talking with police, Fort admitted to taking Xanax and a muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests.

In his letter, Fort called Precinct 2 “the Best Precinct in the Best County in the Best State of the Best Nation on this Earth.” He also said he “regrets whole heartily [sic] the circumstances surrounding my retirement and truly wish the best to the next Constable for Precinct 2…” To read his full letter, click below.

Precinct 2 serves the central area of Gregg County. Constables serve as peace officers and perform various law enforcement functions.

Job duties include serving warrants, subpoenas and bailiff for Justice of the Peace courts.

East Texas constables have been in significant legal trouble this year. In October, a Smith County jury found former Pct. 2 Smith County Constable Josh Black was convicted of official oppression.

Black was convicted after offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman. Black was sentenced to six months in jail.

Earlier this month, Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Harris and two of his deputies were charged with theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

They are accused of taking thousands of dollars of merchandise from a home while executing a writ of possession.