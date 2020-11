SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A 24-year-old Hemphill man has been charged with murder and denied bond in the death of a 19-year-old nurses aide, Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox said Tuesday.

Maddox said that on early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the scene of what was initially believed to be a two-car accident on Highway 83 and found both Matthew Hoy Edgar and Livye Lewis had suffered injuries.