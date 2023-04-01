GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is proud to celebrate their 150th birthday today by holding a special event to remember where they came from and where they are going.

Their humble beginnings started in the rail-road, timber and cotton industries.

Since then Gregg County has expanded into the medical field, regional and international manufacturing plants. They are also currently working on expanding into new product distributions all while still holding onto their home-town spirit.

“We have a lot of people that are moving into Greg County now. I think it’s our lifestyle and great schools, great churches, great place to raise a family,” said Gregg County judge Bill Stout.

Residents are hopeful for the future of Gregg County and the possibility of expansion into the global market.

We wish them a very happy 150th birthday.