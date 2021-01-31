Gregg County CHRISTUS Good Shepherd begins administering vaccines

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd began distributing and administering vaccines to those who fall in Phase 1A or Phase 1B groups at the Longview Exhibit Center at the city’s convention complex.

The vaccine is free to the public and is only available for people 65 years or older, or 16-year-olds and up with critical health conditions.

An appointment is required in order to get the vaccine.

“Our goal here today is to vaccinate around 3,000 people,” J.P. Steelman, Fire Chief of Longview said.

To make an appointment, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is directing patients to vaccinate.christushealth.org and will answer questions in the chat box.

Patients can also call (877) 335-5746 to get more information and register for a vaccination appointment.

Once an appointment has been made, patients are expected to follow the following guidelines: