Gregg County Court-At-Law Judge Kent Phillips announces retirement

LONGVIEW Texas (KETK) — Kent Phillips, the judge of Gregg County Court of Law No. 1, said he will retire when his term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

“After working more than 40 years as a lawyer, including my time on the bench, I decided it would be a good time to retire,” said a statement released by judge. “I am honored to serve the citizens of Gregg County and will continue to work hard until the end of my term.”

Phillips has been practicing law since earning his law degree from The University of Texas in 1981.

He was then elected in 2018 to serve as judge after being appointed to fill an unexpired term. He previously worked in the district attorney’s office and in private practice.