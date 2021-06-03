Gregg County deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them find a 13-year-old runaway.

The girl’s name is Gracelyn Elaine Lachney. Her hair is black and she is 5’6” with a medium build.

She was last seen in the Kilgore Liberty City area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51