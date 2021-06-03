Gregg County deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them find a 13-year-old runaway.
The girl’s name is Gracelyn Elaine Lachney. Her hair is black and she is 5’6” with a medium build.
She was last seen in the Kilgore Liberty City area.
