GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Luanna Lewis, Deputy Elections Administrator for Gregg County, has been designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country.

CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty, Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program.

The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Election Center. This graduating class of 85 election professionals totals 1,420 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA/CERV status. This is an outstanding accomplishment.”

Luanna Lewis has been employed with Gregg County for 12 years. Luanna received her Registered Election Official certification in 2016 and is a member of the Texas Association of Election Administrators and the North East Texas Association of Election Administrators.