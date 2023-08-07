GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County enacted a burn ban Monday morning due to ongoing dry conditions in East Texas with no rainfall.

“We’re glad to get it done today,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

The ban on burning in the area will be effective for 90 days. Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said putting Gregg County on the list of counties with bans in place was an easy decision based on current conditions.

“If you look at the weather forecast out right now, I don’t see the weather patterns changing anytime soon,” said Moore. “Granted, we get something that comes up from the gulf, those things are always a possibility, but right now we’ll just go with what we got.”

Across the entire state, about 170 out of 254 counties have orders not to burn outside.

Stoudt said so far this summer, the county has been lucky with not having any fires that got out of hand, but they don’t want to take any chances.

“If we don’t put a burn ban in, people think it’s okay to burn in the wind and it really isn’t,” he said. “It makes it worse. We’ve been fortunate [to] not have any fires get out of hand around here, but everyone around us has had fires. We just think it was a prudent thing to do.”

Moore added these measures are put in place for everyone’s safety.

“I just want to make sure we don’t have any accidental fires,” said Moore.

Moore said if much of the area starts to get the amount of rain that’s needed, Gregg County residents could see the burn ban dropped.

To put the dry conditions in perspective, the last time the city of Tyler saw rainfall was July 16. It’s also currently on a 14-day streak of hitting triple digits, and KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy said he doesn’t expect any drought-busting rain over the next seven days.