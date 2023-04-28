GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County District Attorney John Moore said the county has been going through a criminal prosecutor shortage since before the pandemic.

The county requires at least 17 criminal prosecutors to keep up with the pace. The county is down six prosecutors.

“It puts a huge burden on all of the prosecutors in the office because everybody is trying to cover where they can and you’re putting out fires,” said Moore.

This tremendous shortage has back logged many court cases.

“In the past you could get to trial in a year and a half to 2 years. Now its anywhere between 2 years and 4 years,” said Moore.

This has caused prosecutors to prioritize cases.

“DWI’s, sexual cases, the violent cases, they’ve come to the forefront. Those are the ones you have to get working on more than anything thing else,” said Moore.

Moore says that the doesn’t understand why there is a lack when he says there are many people in law school and passing the bar.

“I don’t know if its people who don’t want to come into the public anymore and work and they just want to work behind the computer. I don’t know what the problem is and we haven’t discovered why just yet,” said Moore.

DA Moore stepped into his new role in Jan. 2023. He is constantly helping prosecute, administrative duties and granting the right to a speedy trial..

“You cant get ready for trials and still cover the day to day. Its too much,” said Moore.

The DA’s office in the 124th District has at least 30 pleas a week and two workers, including Moore.

“You cant get all that paperwork and get ready for trial, so I try to fill in where I can and help her while I can so we can accomplish the things we need to do in this office, “said Moore.

He reaches out to colleges and any young attorneys.

“I haven’t had anyone apply at this point and time and that’s the same problem I’ve seen with all the other district attorneys I know,” said Moore.

There are currently over 100 job opening for public prosecutors across the State of Texas. To see a full list of public prosecutor openings visit the Texas District and County Attorneys Association online.