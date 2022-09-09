LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s that time of the year again: opening day for the Gregg County Fair is here!

The fair opens at 6 p.m. and crews have been setting up on Friday, getting ready for the next nine days of fun. Some of the rides were being tested earlier on Friday, and East Texans are excited to get on them.

Here are some attractions you can expect:

Petting zoo

Live entertainment

Food vendors

Rides like the Ferris wheel and carousel

There are also some more thrilling rides like the Drop Zone.

Billy Clay is the fair manager, it’s a title he’s held here for more than 40 years, and said putting on this fair is his passion.

“In 1980 I took over to run it a couple years and get things straightened out and it was so much fun so I’m still sitting here. I really can’t give it to nobody,” said Clay.

Clay said the fairgrounds are about 20 acres, so there are plenty of areas to explore.

The fair is open from 6 p.m. to midnight.

September 17th will be the last day for the fair, see the tentative schedule of events here. Tickets are $6.

For more information, check out the Gregg County Fair website.