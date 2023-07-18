GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gregg County grandy jury cleared local officers of any criminal wrongdoing in three separate shootings, and declined to return any charges against the officers.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury’s decisions earlier this month on the March 12, May 7 and May 17 incidents mean that “under Texas law no criminal charges will be filed against the officers.”

Each investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers who testified in front of the grand jury.

“Officer involved shootings are routinely submitted to the grand jury as a means of transparency and so that an official body, unaffiliated with law enforcement, can review the investigation to determine whether charges are warranted or not,” the district attorney’s office said.

