GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Gregg County is looking to improve access to the Sabine River.

Tuesday was the first of two come-and-go meetings at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

Gregg County resident, Monica Kidd, heard about the new changes coming to the Sabine River and wanted to learn more.

“I grew up on it, I swam in it when I was little. My dad has always taken me on a flat bottom on it,” said Kidd.

Gregg County Commissioner Ray Bostick and other officeholders are planning to add a paddle trail and they’re asking for the community’s input.

“It’s been six or eight months that it’s been actively talked about,“ said Bostick, Precinct 2.

Kidd kayaks on the river often and loves the idea.

“More access to things like that in this area will be great, so more people around here can do that,” said Kidd.

The boating ramp off Highways 322 and 149 is one of two access points people in all of Gregg County have for the river.

The other access point is over 40 miles down the river in Gladewater.

“The big scope of the project is identifying multiple points between the start and the finish that you can access the river,” said Bostick.

The new design along with equipment emergency response personnel may need is covered by a grant from the Sabine River Authority.

“Some of these agencies could buy more water rescue equipment and things of that nature, so it’s important to get their input,” said Bostick.

Planners hope this new feature will attract tourism to the Sabine River.

“When this project is completed, it will be another tool in our toolbox that makes this a destination community,” said Bostick.

Some believe more people on the river means more litter, but Kidd and officials don’t think that will be a problem.

“We are trained to pack it in and pack it out, to not leave anything anywhere,” said Kidd.

The plan will be presented to Gregg County Commissioners in November.

Another meeting to answer the community’s questions and concerns will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.