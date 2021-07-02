Gregg County judge awards $575,000 to victims in 2016 Kilgore Rangerette aggravated kidnapping case

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gregg County judge awarded $575,000 on Thursday to the victims of a 2016 kidnapping involving members of the Kilgore Rangerettes.

According to John Sloan, the attorney for the victims Dana and Alexa Blair, this amount was decided by the judge for actual and punitive damages.

“It was very helpful for my clients to be heard and understood and validated,” said Sloan.

Judge Alfonso Charles presided over the case in the 124th District Court of Gregg County. The case was reviewed in court on Wednesday and Thursday.

In December 2016, police received a call about a robbery that was taking place. They later were told that Nancy Motes had taken Alexa Blair, a Kilgore Rangerette, at gunpoint.

Alexa managed to escape, and she called authorities.

Motes was sentenced in April 2019 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to the two aggravated kidnapping charges.