Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt gives State of the County address

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – County Judge Bill Stoudt will give a State of the County address Tuesday at noon in Longview.

“I will start off by telling you the state of the county is strong,” Stoudt said.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Longview at Pinecrest Country Club. The Rotary Club is the original service club of Gregg County.

“I keep saying it, I’ll continue to say it– this is a great community with a lot of great people in it,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt also spoke about COVID-19 in the county.

“If you haven’t gotten your vaccination we encourage you to do so,” Stoudt said. “The facts are in from the hospitals and the public here, if you have your vaccination and your booster, your chances of getting critically ill are very slim. I’m not a doctor, I’m just telling you what the facts and the figures are sharing with me.”