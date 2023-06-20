GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt gave an update on power restoration as more than 40,000 people are still without power in East Texas.

On Tuesday, Stoudt told KETK News they’re down to less than 15,000 outages from the high of around 60,000 on Friday morning.

Stoudt went on to thank the crews who are working to get the lights back on and said 3,000 SWEPCO employees had to be brought in from nearby states to help repair the historic damage.

“Probably in the 40 year history, we’ve never seen the infrastructure damage like it has been through this last storm. We’ve got poles that were just broken in half and big trees that had fallen over on transmission lines and it just takes a lot of personnel.” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt

Stoudt added that the plan is to have all power restored no later than Friday.