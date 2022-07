GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures.

According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207.

Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from FM 2207 at Highway 135 S to FM 2207 at Highway 135 N.