Gregg County offering pandemic ‘hazard pay’ to employees of sheriff’s office, juvenile center

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Some Gregg County employees are being rewarded for their hard work during the pandemic with what they are calling “hazard pay.”

Employees at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office or juvenile detention center are getting a $4,500 bonus. The money comes from federal stimulus funding and will be divided throughout the year on each pay check.

“For a period of time we closed the courthouse and had different shifts,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “We were shorthanded a number of officers in the jail. We thought it was time to show our support for law enforcement. The sheriff recommended these bonuses to support them.”

COVID-19 spread through the jail quickly and impacted inmates and officers alike. Stoudt said that this is the court’s way of showing appreciation to law enforcement and their families, and it could be just the start.

“I have asked the sheriff to come up with a three-year plan to update salaries for law enforcement,” Stoudt said. “It is very competitive recruiting law enforcement right now. This will help us make our pay more competitive.”

