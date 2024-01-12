GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County officials are working together to prepare for the upcoming winter weather and are now saying residents should do the same.

It already feels cold outside near the Longview Police Department, but Chief Anthony Boone knows there is more to come.

“It’s definitely a 24/7 operation – rain, sleet or snow,” Boone said.

Because of this, he is actively taking steps to be sure his team is prepared.

“Making sure our patrol vehicles are filled, making sure we have officers ready to go, even our officers outside of patrol, to be ready to respond back if necessary,” Boone said.

Chief Boone said that even though many people will be able to stay indoors during this weather, essential workers like police officers are needed even more.

“We are definitely out in full force, and we’ll be out if anyone needs assistance,” Boone said.

Officials countywide are spending these next few days making sure everything is in place for the winter front, according to Gregg County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Moore.

“If you need that assistance, you know, we will have people that are able to respond to emergencies,” said Moore.

Moore has attended meetings all morning Friday to be fully prepared for the cold weather.

“Here in East Texas, we don’t usually get ice or snow, but when we do, it usually creates a lot of problems,” Moore said.

Moore’s team has reportedly focused on ensuring roads are treated, teams are available to pick up limbs if they fall on the roadways, and that the sheriff’s department has enough staff to help.

“If you don’t have to get out on the roads, if we get that ice accumulation, if you don’t have to, then don’t,” Moore said.

Moore added since that because residents have notice, they should prepare now to be sure they have all they need.

Boone said an easy way to prepare would be to fuel up vehicles before the ice comes in, and especially for diesel drivers to get anti-gel.