Gregg County Republicans, Texas Latino Conservatives say U.S. immigration policies should change

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Gregg County Republican Party and members of the Texas Latino Conservatives met on Tuesday to talk about politics and policy.

The gathering was held at Maria’s Restaurant in Kilgore.

One issue that they discussed was immigration.

“I’ve seen first-hand how dangerous it can be to have unaccounted people coming across the border in such a mass influx,” said Michelle Gamboa, Vice Chairman for Republican Party of Gregg County.

Gamboa was born in Mexico and human trafficking is a big concern to her.

She said traffickers can convince immigrants to come to the U.S. in unsafe ways rather than going through the application process.

“We are not against that Latinos come into this country, but we want them to come in a legal way. You know, like I did,” said Andrea Gomez, with the Texas Latino Conservative PAC.

The Gregg County Republican Party also said change needs to be made.

“We do believe we need to do some immigration reform to make it to where it’s easier and more welcoming for other people to come over,” said Brian Bowden, Gregg County Republican Party Chairman.

Some individuals also do not agree with the current administration’s immigration policies.

“The new administration is allowing pretty much everybody to come, and he’s not putting limits and he’s not enforcing the law. And, we have crisis in the border,” said Gomez.