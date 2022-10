GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am.

According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at 903-236-8409 and reference case #C22-13685.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact crime stoppers at 903-236-STOP.