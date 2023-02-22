GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says they are facing a severe staffing crisis.

“This staffing crisis is pretty much what we are calling it now,” said Craig Harrington, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

Many people left their job when the COVID-19 pandemic started and have not come back.

“Unfortunately though, being in the staffing crisis we are in, oftentimes our jailers are working one to two days in overtime,” said Harrington.

Harrington said retaining staff is more difficult because of overtime issues.

“The more hours an individual is working means the more hours they are away from their families and you start to run into staff burnout,” said Harrington.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office currently has about 40 vacancies.

“We’re getting applications in 1s and 2s. You know years ago you would be getting several applications for 1 or 2 vacancies now we have numerous job vacancies for 1 or 2 applicants”

He also says people aren’t applying for other personal reasons.

“It’s not a job you’re gonna get in and be rich and is a job that oftentimes folks aren’t praised for, they are criticized for being in,” said Harrington.

It is not just Gregg County that is experiencing a shortage of jailers, but surrounding counties in East Texas, like Smith County.

“Law enforcement agencies are essentially competing for one another for a very small pool of applicants and that becomes extremely challenging, especially in the economy, counties versus cities and how much money there is to go around,” said Harrison.

The pandemic has clogged the flow of the justice system.

“We are seeing inmates staying one to two years longer than they normally would in the county jail system,” said Harrington.

Gregg County has increased fines for offenses that people would normally be jailed for.