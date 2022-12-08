LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials.

Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring with him.

He was last seen driving a grey 2004 Nissan Altima, license plate MGS0079, and could be headed towards Diana or Gilmer, authorities said.

If you see Robinson or his car you can call 903-236-8400.