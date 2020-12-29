Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says it is mandatory for staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is requiring that all of their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, as soon as it is available.

Sheriff Maxey Cerliano sent a letter to all staff on Dec. 22 to notify them.

According to the notice, employees are able to be exempt due to the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as their religious practice or belief or because they are pregnant.

Staff will have to meet with Sheriff Cerliano to discuss their reasoning for being exempt.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said this decision was made after learning more about the vaccine and discussing it with medical professionals. They want to ensure that staff, inmates, and members of the community they come in contact with are protected from COVID-19.

Sheriff Cerliano was also the first person in the office to get the vaccine. The Sheriff’s office said he did this because he didn’t want to ask his staff to do something that he was not willing to do.