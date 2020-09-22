UPDATE: Gregg County runaway teen found safe

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) – Missing Gregg County teen Lila Rodriguez has been located safely, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search of a teenage runaway.

16-year-old Lila Marie Rodriguez was last seen Thursday, September 22 at her home in the Easton area. She was seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue t-shirt, and black Adidas sneakers.

Lila is believed to be in the Longview area. She is 4’6″ tall and approximately 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Nieves at 903-237-2544 or 903-236-8400.