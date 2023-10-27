GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan and they want the community to help.
This update is being done in coordination with the following cities:
- Clarksville City
- Easton
- Gladewater
- Kilgore
- Lakeport
- Longview
- White Oak
The update is supposed to make their plan include more hazards that affect the area. The idea behind the update is that they can minimize or eliminate long-term risks to human life.
The public is invited to give their input on hazard mitigation in the Maude Cobb Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Dec. 11. They also have a survey available in English and Spanish.