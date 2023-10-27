GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan and they want the community to help.

This update is being done in coordination with the following cities:

Clarksville City

Easton

Gladewater

Kilgore

Lakeport

Longview

White Oak

The update is supposed to make their plan include more hazards that affect the area. The idea behind the update is that they can minimize or eliminate long-term risks to human life.

The public is invited to give their input on hazard mitigation in the Maude Cobb Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Dec. 11. They also have a survey available in English and Spanish.