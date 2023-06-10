LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department said they’ve arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Harrison Street on Saturday.

According to authorities, Longview Police officers responded to reports of around 2:52 a.m. on Saturday and found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said that Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Longview detectives later arrested Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25, and charged him with capital murder. He’s being held at the North Jail on $500,000 bond.