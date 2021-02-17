Grocery stores struggle to keep up with demand as shelves empty during extreme cold

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans have scrambled to stock up on food and water during the bitter cold and grocery stores have struggled to keep up with the demand.

Power outages across the Piney Woods have created long lines outside and inside as customers shop in crowded stores.

Similar to the beginning of the pandemic last March, they are facing a shortage of water and toilet paper.

Businesses are facing shortened hours due to the extremely difficult driving conditions and now they are facing empty shelves along with concerns over their water pipes.

Joseph Delatorre told us in an interview that he has faced a real challenge in protecting them.

“No insolation or anything. Even faucet covers are gone. My water heater is frozen we wanted a water heater blanket and they didn’t even have those.”

Stores are now running low on supplies and are in need of new product shipments, which are delayed due to the road conditions.

Employees want to remind customers that when you are stocking up to remember the person behind you and not just yourself.

Essential items are needed for those who have lost power with more extreme weather expected on Wednesday.