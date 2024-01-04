SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County leaders gathered for a groundbreaking on Thursday for the first new county road since the 1950s.

The Tyler Economic Development Council, along with Smith County leaders, gathered to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for CR 3344 in the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park. The project, which comes with a $4.5 million price tag, will be completed later this year.

The 412 acres of land where the roadway is being paved should give drivers better access to I-20 and Highway 155 going east and west.

“So this is a significant piece of infrastructure for Smith County,” said Tyler Economic Development Council President Scott Martinez. “But what this is, is it’s a catalyst to impact people’s lives. This was meant as a job creator to get companies in here that create jobs, to provide opportunities for the county, for families in our community.”

Martinez said this will give job-creating companies access to the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park.