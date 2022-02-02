TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Groveton ISD was under lockdown Wednesday due to a threat that was made toward the school. There were rumors about possible threats and threats made last week, but only one threat was credible, according to Trinity County Sheriff Wallace.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Woody Wallace gave an update via Facebook on Groveton ISD’s lockdown situation.

Wallace said the threat was made from a student at another school district who said he would shoot students on a Groveton ISD campus. The student was found and taken into custody by the Texas Rangers.

The district was on lockdown as a precautionary measure, there was no active threat on the campus. All of the students are safe.

“Know that we take this seriously… we’re right next door, we’re going to come as fast as we can,” said Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Wallace said that the juvenile will be charged and prosecuted accordingly.

“This school is an armed school, we have lots of administrators at this school that are armed. I’m very confident that they were trained properly because we trained them,” said Wallace. “Anybody that comes here as a threat with a gun to this school, they’re not gonna make it to the door before they’re turned into Swiss cheese.”

Wallace said that the student is a juvenile, so their name will not be released but they are continuing to investigate.