GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Department said they responded to a fire they believe was started by sparking powerlines at a building in the 400 block of North Gun Barrel Lane on Saturday morning.

Officials said that Gun Barrel City Police Department received a call about the blaze at 12:19 a.m. just after high winds and thunderstorms reportedly passed through the area.

According to a Facebook post from Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the building houses multiple business and two of those businesses suffered fire and water damage as a result of the fire. Officials said that all of the businesses in the building suffered smoke damage.

Gun Barrel City was assisted in putting out the fire by Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Mabank Fire Department. Officials said that Oncor and UT Health EMS were also on the scene and no injuries were reported.