GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11.

EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at Gun Barrel City on West Main Street in front of UT Health East Cedar Creek.

They will go to Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City and Payne Springs before returning to Gun Barrel City around 2:30 p.m.

First responders will go on West Main Street, Highway 334 and Highway 274. Then, the route will follow Highway 31 and Highway 198. Residents are encouraged to line up on the sidewalk as the procession moves along.