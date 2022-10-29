GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City is hosting the free Electric Arts Festival in just a few days on Nov. 5 and 6 at Gun Barrel City Park. The Festival will not only feature over a dozen musical acts but also over 100 decorative and visual artists, according to the Electric Arts Festival website.

On top of music and the arts, the Festival said they will also have a ‘Food Truck Road’ where food trucks will be competing in a contest of culinary skill.

According to the Festival, there will also be a juried art contest at the festival that encompasses many mediums like ceramics, digital art, glass fiber, paint, photography, metal, wood and several others as well.

The Festival will host a ticketed EDM showcase on Nov. 5 that will feature the following artists:

Trivecta

Esther Anaya

Raddix

Tension

Altruist

Tickets to the EDM showcase cost $15 dollars and there is a $7.31 fee.

For more information visit the Electric Arts Festival online.