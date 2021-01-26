Gun sales in Texas skyrocket, firearm businesses say: ‘People want to protect their home’

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Some East Texas gun owners are concerned about their second amendment rights. This is causing the sale of firearms and ammunition in the lone star state to skyrocket.

Austin Rohr, owner of Superior Outfitters, said he has never seen anything like this during his 18 years in the gun industry.

“We’ve seen a lot of first time buyers now that never would’ve purchased a firearm before, but now [they] are. The number one thing is people want to protect their home. They want to protect their family. They want to protect their friends,” said Rohr.

He added that this entire year has been a rollercoaster.

Almost 40 million people had a background check completed this was around 11 million more than in 2019, according to the FBI.

Additionally, despite fewer people traveling due to the pandemic, Dallas Fort Worth Airport is still ranked second highest in the number of guns seized at security checkpoints in 2020.