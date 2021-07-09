Gusher Days Festival returns to Gladewater for 36th annual event

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gusher Days Festival is celebrating its 36th anniversary after it was forced to shut down last year due to the pandemic.

One local vendor spoke about how the pandemic affected his business. Gary Carpenter, who started the Better Than Brand in 2016, has sold salsa every year at the festival for the past five years.

“We almost started from ground zero, it started to scare me,” he said, when the pandemic caused the festival to be canceled.

He wasn’t alone. One director spoke about how the pandemic reduced the number of vendors at this year’s event.

“For a lot of them this is their livelihood, to add their income after retirement, so it hurt all of them,” Patricia Watson, director of Gusher Days, said.

Before the pandemic, 130 vendors would come together on one day during the third weekend of April. This year, there were 110, however that wasn’t the only change, according to the president of the board of directors.

“Usually, the event takes place in the third weekend of April, but this year we held it in July, and on two different days,” Ricky Burcalow said.

The festival was filled with food, antiques and carnivals for the kids to enjoy.

The 36th annual event will run from Friday through Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. On Saturday there will be a chili cook off, street dance and car show.

Now, new vendors, like Rachel Plunket, are optimistic about the event coming back.

“This is my first year, I’m excited, I think it’s going to be great business,” she said.

The Gusher Days board of directors expect the event to return to its original one-day in April format by next year. For now, event goers are happy just to be able to enjoy the events once again on display in Gladewater.