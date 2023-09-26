TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s 120th home was handed over to its new owners, the Taylor Family.

The house was available for any first-time home-buyer and their family with a 30-year no interest mortgage.

Eboni Taylor said this journey for her and her two sons has been so special and she’s overwhelmed with gratitude.

The house was sold from Habitat for Humanity and Brookshire’s grocery company.

“This is nothing that I would have ever dreamed for myself or my boys and I know it was not of me, but of God,” said Taylor.

Community members and anyone who hand a hand in this project came together to witness the unveiling of the organizations home to the first time homebuyer.

“I feel excited, I guess, I really like this home,” said Taylor’s son.

This home was built in memory of Henry Bockus. He lived in Troup and dedicated his time to Habitat for Humanity.

“Henry was an incredible people person and just loved people and he would be so proud of this,” said Bruce Bockus, Henry’s younger brother.

Brad Brookshire, CEO of the Brookshire Grocery Company and Henry were close friends.

Brookshire believed he needed to honor his friend this way.

“Troup community corporation bought this land and all the stars lined up,” said Brookshire.

Eboni and her family will stay in contact with the Bockus family

“Stories I’ve heard of him [Henry], first he was a man of God, so that was the first thing I got to know about him and further confirmed to me that God has been in this from start to finish,” said Taylor.

Eboni and her family will be fully moved in by this weekend.