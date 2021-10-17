Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives $300,000 grant

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Habitat for Humanity of Smith County received a $300,000 Housing Preservation grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for critical home repairs for rural East Texans.

“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”

The USDA grant will be used to repair 25 homes in rural portions of the following counties:

Anderson

Cherokee

Henderson

Rains

Rusk

Smith

Van Zandt

Wood

The funds will be leveraged with the $207,858 grants Habitat received this year from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, Temple Foundation and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

“When we have multiple grants from different sources, we can combine them and make a bigger impact on someone’s home,” said Carl Watson, Habitat’s Director of Operations.

More information on how to apply is available at smithcountyhabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is a non-profit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families.

The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989.

HFHSC has partnered with local volunteers and donors to build 115 homes. Through its home repair program, Habitat has completed over 1100 critical repair projects, making it possible for veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities to remain safely in their homes.

For more information, call 903-595-6630 or visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org.