Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives $75,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded by Regions Bank that supports community investments, announced a $75,000 grant to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

The donation will benefit the affiliate’s ReHabitat program providing critical home repairs and modifications for low-income residents in the following areas in East Texas:

Smith County

Van Zandt County

Cherokee County

Anderson County

Wood County

Henderson County

Rusk County

ReHabitat clients include families, seniors, people with disabilities and veterans.

“Homeownership provides people with a sense of security and pride,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “But a person’s home also provides a sense of identity in being part of something bigger: their neighborhood. We’re pleased to support the important work Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is doing to help families repair and proudly maintain their homes and improve their communities.”

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County Chief Executive Officer Jack Wilson noted that while homeowners the affiliate serves to work to keep up their home, unexpected expenses due to age can quickly become costly.

“Many people who own older houses are senior citizens on fixed incomes, which means they cannot afford to maintain their homes when updates are needed,” said Wilson. “Those older homes often have health and safety issues, including faulty electrical panels, rotted flooring, broken plumbing and leaky roofs that lead to interior mold. The ReHabitat program allows us to reduce the risk of seniors experiencing housing-related illnesses and injuries due to a lack of maintenance. We are deeply grateful to the Regions Foundation for this grant.”

Since 2009, ReHabitat has completed more than 1,000 critical repairs throughout Habitat’s seven-county service areas.

Lois Peel, a client who benefitted from the program has repaired her home including new plumbing, new electrical, replacing exterior siding and interior sheetrock and bathroom renovations to meet Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible design.

“I am so thankful to Habitat of Smith County for helping me address several problems in my home,” said Peel. “I have lived here for 50 years, and it’s difficult on a fixed income to make repairs. I especially love my bathroom renovation because it’s a lot safer.”

Renovations like those made to Peel’s home provide ReHabitat clients with a priceless gift: peace of mind.

“A family’s home is their haven,” said Tara Odell, market executive for Regions Bank in Tyler. “It’s where they gather to enjoy meals, spend time together and celebrate milestones. Through this contribution from the Regions Foundation, families gain a sense of comfort and security. The Regions Foundation can be part of ensuring ReHabitat clients have a safe place to create memories for years to come.”