TROUP, Texas (KETK) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday in Troup for a house being built by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County in partnership with Brookshire Grocery Company.

The land for the house was donated by the Troup Community Development Corporation. Habitat for Humanity and Brookshire Grocery Company teamed up to build a new house for a low-income family in Troup.

This will be the 120th house built by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.