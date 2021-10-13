Habitat for Humanity receives $300,000 grant to help repair homes of seniors, veterans in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County was given a $300,000 Housing Preservation Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The funds will be used to repair homes of rural East Texans who need it the most.

“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”

The grant will allow Habitat for Humanity to help 25 homes in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

The housing organization will also use $207,858 in grants that they obtained from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, Temple Foundation and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

“When we have multiple grants from different sources, we can combine them and make a bigger impact on someone’s home,” said Carl Watson, Habitat’s Director of Operations.

More information on how to apply is available here.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is a non-profit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families. The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989. HFHSC has partnered with local volunteers and donors to build 115 homes. Through its home repair program, Habitat has completed over 1,100 critical repair projects, making it possible for veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities to remain safely in their homes. For more information, call 903-595-6630 or click here.