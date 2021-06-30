Habitat for Humanity searching for suspects that stole building materials worth hundreds of dollars

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Construction materials were recently stolen from a local nonprofit organization in Smith County.

Habitat for Humanity, which helps families find affordable housing, is looking through surveillance footage to find the suspects that took hundreds of dollars of materials, tools, and paint.

“That was $60 per sheet for a four by eight sheet. I mean, that’s just unbelievable,” said Jack Wilson, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

The problem started eight months ago, when a North Tyler home was burglarized.

“We have had problems with people breaking into our homes, during construction, and any material that we’ve had in there has been stolen. We’ve had a five gallon paint stolen, a paint sprayer stolen and some other things, so we try to keep materials and equipment minimal here on construction sites,” added Wilson.

But, these crimes won’t stop Habitat for Humanity from continuing to help the community.

“We have ordered material for this particular set. We just don’t know how much it’s going to cost yet. But can’t stop. We are going to build seven new homes in this fiscal year, which starts July first,” said Wilson.