Halloween is back for the season at Yesterland Farm

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Halloween is making a comeback and many are starting their spooky season at Yesterland Farms.

When asked what attractions they’d done so far, two children said they’d participated in most of them.

“Almost every ride,” answered 12-year-old Braylea Brown.

“Almost everything,” replied 6-year-old Hunter Long.

People came out to enjoy pumpkin picking, goblin glow, and a creepy corn maze; while others came for the sweet treats.

River Sontag asked, “What was your favorite thing Molly?”

Molly Hall replied, “Mmm, candy.”

After not being able to get out last year due to the pandemic, even more people are looking to get out this year.

The children told KETK what they came dressed as for Halloween.

“I’m a cow,” said Brown.

“I’m a character from space jam,” said Long.

Brown and Long said they were both excited to be out celebrating Halloween this year.

Yesterland Farms is hosting other seasonal events including zombie paintball, chuckle funhouse and their vertigo vortex. All ages are welcome at the Amazement Park.

For the month of October, they are having Spooktacular Nights on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at dark and ending at 10pm.