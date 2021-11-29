Hallsville ISD community wears purple to remember 11-year-old girl after fatal hunting accident

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Hallsville community is in mourning after a young girl was killed in a tragic hunting accident on Saturday.

The district came together on Monday to show support for Daisy Grace Lynn George who passed away. People supported her family by wearing the same color. Friends said they will be there every step of the way as the family heals from this tragedy.

People who knew George said her favorite color was purple. This is why everyone at school decided to match to honor the child who always had a positive attitude.

“(She was a) sweet kid, always smiling, very respective in the hallway. If you were to say hello to her in the hallway, she was also going to say hey hello, how are you. She was not one to walk away without saying anything,” said Melissa Torrence, Hallsville Junior High School Assistant Principal.

Teachers said, it was a privilege to have her in class and she was a best friend to many.

“It’s very unfortunate, but she did make an impact on people, including me. I knew who she was and you know she will be missed,” said Torrence.

George was also involved in her school’s choir where she loved to sing. Officials are asking people to wear George’s favorite color at this week’s Christmas Parade in Hallsville.

“I do believe the Hallsville Christmas Parade is tomorrow night, and her favorite color was purple. If you’re going to attend it, wear purple,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

Hallsville ISD said the George family is in their thoughts and prayers, and they will walk beside the family through these hard times.

Grief counselors will be at the campus this week to support George’s friends and teachers.

For those who want to attend the Christmas Parade and honor the young girl’s legacy, the event is happening in downtown Hallsville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.