TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hamptons senior living community in Tyler brewed up a spooky family-friendly fun evening on Monday night.

Their Spooktacular event featured performances from famed local clown, Kornpop and magician Pete Mills.

“Well, it gives the residents a chance to be involved. Some of them really are not that mobile anymore and can’t go to other places, but this brings the kids to them,” Gerald Mason, Hamptons resident.

Local families got to enjoy dressing up in costumes, playing games and of course, trick or treating.