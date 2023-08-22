TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Hangers of Hope has announced on Tuesday that they will be opening up a new store located in the Broadway Center in Tyler where the old Stein Mart used to be.

“We are so excited and blessed to be able to open another store located in the Broadway Center. Hope to see all you thrifters there soon,” said Hangers of Hope on their Facebook.

According to their website, at Hangers of Hope, sales and donations benefit Bethesda Health Clinic which provides low cost medical and dental services to hardworking uninsured people in the Tyler area.