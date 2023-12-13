TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for Hangers of Hope’s newest location.

The new store is located in the former Stein Mart building at 2125 S. Broadway Ave.

According to a release, Hangers of Hope was founded in 2013 as a revenue source for Bethesda Health Clinic, a local nonprofit.

Courtesy of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce

The clinic provides medical, dental and mental healthcare services to East Texans who are uninsured or underserved. Earlier this year, the clinic expanded and included pediatric services. The new store will reportedly help fund the pediatric clinic.

“We don’t have to guess, ‘Are these services going to come and go?’ We can plan for the future. As we’ve seen these stores grow and the community continues to support us, we can continue to add services. Now we’ve added on pediatric services, which is really exciting,” said John English, the director of Bethesda Health Clinic.

Every purchase made at Hangers of Hope reportedly goes to patient care, making up about a third of the clinics’ annual budget.