TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Tyler woman and former police volunteer has reached a huge milestone.

Edith Geskie turns 100-years-old Friday. Geskie was a volunteer with Tyler Police for 10 years, and her daughter currently works for the department.

Tyler Police is asking people to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

KETK & Fox 51 News wishes Ms. Edith Geskie a very happy birthday.