TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Happy Lemon, a bubble tea shop, is coming soon to Tyler.

The new storefront is set to open at the former Starbucks location near Jason’s Deli, and menu drinks include Boba milk tea, lemon tea, smoothies and bubble waffles.

Happy Lemon is also known for their special “Salted Cheese Series” of drinks.

“Our mission is to modernize tea drinking culture and spreading it one cup at a time around the world,” the company said on their website. “We are also here to build the best platform for the tea franchise business.”

The beverage chain was founded in 2006 by the Yummy-Town group, a tea culture company that originates in Taiwan.

“Happy Lemon is also the first in the world to invent the Rock Salt Cheese Tea,” the company said.