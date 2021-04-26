Harbor Freight expanding to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A family owned national hardware store will be expanding their horizons to Jacksonville.

The company will build on 712 S. Jackson Street, and said the estimated opening for the store is in July of this year.

Harbor Freight has multiple locations across East Texas including Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and soon Jacksonville.

