Three East Texas school districts suspend remote learning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD, Yantis ISD and Grand Saline ISD became the latest school districts to suspend remote learning on Tuesday. They also sent home letters to parents that students must return to face-to-face instruction by next week.

Harmony Superintendent Dennis Glenn wrote that 126 students were currently using online schooling for the first nine weeks. This is roughly 11% of their student population.

Of that number, nearly 70% were failing classes.

We know it may work for your child, but we must evaluate the whole program. We cannot pick and choose who can do remote or who cannot, by law, so if it is not successful, we must change. Dennis Glenn, Harmony ISD Superintendent

Yantis ISD Superintendent Tracy Helfferich said that after nine weeks, approximately 28% of online learners were failing at least one class and that they would be suspending their program by the end of the week.

Harmony ISD and Yantis ISD will return to in person classes on Oct. 20.

Similarly, Grand Saline ISD said virtual learning has not prepared students for success like they expected.

“We had a higher percentage of failures in remote instruction during the first six weeks than in any time in the history of grading in Grand Saline ISD.” Superintendent Micah Lewis wrote.

Grand Saline will open its doors to students once more on Oct. 19.

Also all districts wrote that there would be exceptions made for those who have COVID-19 or if they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

There has been a growing trend of East Texas school districts suspending their online programs in the past week due to poor student performance. Here is the most updated list along with what date online learning will be suspended:

KETK News will update this list as more schools make announcements.