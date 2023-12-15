HARRISON COUNTY (KETK) — A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his family reportedly lost their house to a fire.

“Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire. Unfortunately, ESD crews did all they could but the structure and its contents were a total loss. We’re asking for your prayers during this family’s time of need,” said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also shared clothes sizes that can be donated to the family in a Facebook post as they recuperate from the fire.

The Texas Municipal Police Association shared a fundraiser that was made for the Maguire family. The association said the family of nine, lost everything including their Christmas gifts.

“Your donations will help them rebuild and provide some comfort during the holiday season,” said the TMPA.